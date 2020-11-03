Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations. Genasys critical communication systems are in service around the world in diverse applications, including public safety, national emergency warning systems, mass notification, defense, law enforcement, critical infrastructure protection and many more. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GNSS. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Genasys in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on shares of Genasys in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Genasys stock opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. Genasys has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average is $4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.27 million, a P/E ratio of 84.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Genasys had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Genasys will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Genasys news, Director Scott L. Anchin bought 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $27,553.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,296.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 127,375 shares of company stock valued at $802,060 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genasys stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. 58.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

