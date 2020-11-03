Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Reaches New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2020

Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $104.42 and last traded at $104.41, with a volume of 6642 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.65.

The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.49. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.55%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RBC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.86.

In other news, insider John C. Kunze sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.05, for a total transaction of $43,414.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean A. Foate sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $723,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,458,206.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,136 shares of company stock worth $1,174,887. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBC. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 116,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,022,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,656,000 after purchasing an additional 24,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 168.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.44 and its 200-day moving average is $88.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Regal Beloit Company Profile (NYSE:RBC)

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

