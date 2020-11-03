Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $285.00 to $350.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Monolithic Power Systems traded as high as $326.26 and last traded at $322.97, with a volume of 1376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $319.60.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MPWR. Truist lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $277.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.70.

In related news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $349,624.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,279,506. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 6,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $2,062,032.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 254,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,845,647.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,610 shares of company stock worth $24,805,571. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 114.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $259.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.05%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

