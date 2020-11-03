Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Trading Up 7.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)’s stock price was up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $40.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Builders FirstSource traded as high as $32.93 and last traded at $32.67. Approximately 3,238,328 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,805,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.30.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BLDR. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BMC Equities Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

In other news, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $873,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $278,522.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,048.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 12.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

