Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Trading Up 7.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)’s stock price was up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $40.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Builders FirstSource traded as high as $32.93 and last traded at $32.67. Approximately 3,238,328 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,805,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.30.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BLDR. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BMC Equities Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.
In other news, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $873,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $278,522.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,048.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.
Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLDR)
Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.