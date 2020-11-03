LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Trading Up 5.1% on Earnings Beat

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) were up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $72.41 and last traded at $71.91. Approximately 2,926,505 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 2,639,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.45.

The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 29.99%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 71.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 211.4% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 195.7% in the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

