Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2020

Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $69.00 to $106.00. The company traded as high as $106.00 and last traded at $105.96, with a volume of 35082 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.71.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DNKN. Bank of America upped their price objective on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised Dunkin’ Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Dunkin’ Brands Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $106.50 in a report on Monday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dunkin’ Brands Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.11.

In other Dunkin’ Brands Group news, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at $546,076.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Raskopf sold 46,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $3,194,837.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,724.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,680 shares of company stock valued at $6,742,991. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNKN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 53.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,372,000 after purchasing an additional 66,737 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 122.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,340,000 after purchasing an additional 428,104 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,840,000 after purchasing an additional 41,119 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 74.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 157,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.87.

Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Dunkin’ Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $361.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Dunkin’ Brands Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

