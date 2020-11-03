Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Stock Price Up 5.1% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) shares rose 5.1% on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $64.19 and last traded at $64.14. Approximately 236,533 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 220,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.05.

The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIT. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Industrial Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

In related news, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,208 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $616,563.20. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 56.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 130.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.39 and its 200 day moving average is $58.85.

About Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.