National Bank Financial Reiterates “C$22.50” Price Target for Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) received a C$22.50 target price from National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 56.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CAS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.40.

Get Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) alerts:

TSE:CAS opened at C$14.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.63. Cascades Inc. has a twelve month low of C$9.94 and a twelve month high of C$17.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.14.

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cascades Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.