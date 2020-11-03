Maanshan Iron & Steel (OTCMKTS:MAANF) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Maanshan Iron & Steel (OTCMKTS:MAANF) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

MAANF opened at $0.23 on Friday. Maanshan Iron & Steel has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40.

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Profile

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited manufactures and sells iron and steel products, and related by-products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers hot-rolled and cold rolled, and galvanized and color coated strips; ship plates, container use strips, electric steel, pipe steel, etc.; H-beam, angle, and channel sections; cold-heading wire rods; and train wheels for wagon cars.

