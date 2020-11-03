National Bank Financial Increases Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target to C$27.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$24.50 to C$27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.43% from the stock’s previous close.
INE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. CIBC raised their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.25 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Innergex Renewable Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.39.
Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$24.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 402.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.34. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of C$13.97 and a 1-year high of C$26.60. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.00.
In other Innergex Renewable Energy news, Director Ross J. Beaty sold 1,100,000 shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.70, for a total transaction of C$23,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,349,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$29,280,395.90.
About Innergex Renewable Energy
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.
