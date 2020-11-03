National Bank Financial Increases Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target to C$27.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$24.50 to C$27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.43% from the stock’s previous close.

INE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. CIBC raised their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.25 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Innergex Renewable Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.39.

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$24.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 402.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.34. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of C$13.97 and a 1-year high of C$26.60. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.00.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$150.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$152.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Innergex Renewable Energy news, Director Ross J. Beaty sold 1,100,000 shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.70, for a total transaction of C$23,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,349,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$29,280,395.90.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

