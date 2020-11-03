Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Given “Buy” Rating at Oppenheimer

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 119.04% from the stock’s current price.

FLGT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub cut Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. CSFB increased their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Shares of FLGT opened at $34.24 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $52.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.37. The stock has a market cap of $757.22 million, a PE ratio of 285.36 and a beta of 1.68.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $17.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.52 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 5.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $58,715.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 472,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,869,859.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $53,771.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,281,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,676,339.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,363 shares of company stock worth $10,686,463. 45.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 392.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 545.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

