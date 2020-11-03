Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tigress Financial

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Tigress Financial in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $57.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,783 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

