Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Set at C$7.50 by Raymond James

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) has been given a C$7.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 64.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CVE. CSFB downgraded Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$6.00 price target on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Firstegy raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.89.

Shares of CVE stock opened at C$4.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.38. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.06 and a twelve month high of C$13.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

