Critical Survey: Simon Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SWWI) vs. Under Armour (OTCMKTS:UAA)

Simon Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SWWI) and Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Simon Worldwide and Under Armour’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simon Worldwide N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Under Armour $5.27 billion 1.25 $92.14 million $0.34 42.53

Under Armour has higher revenue and earnings than Simon Worldwide.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.2% of Under Armour shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Simon Worldwide shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Under Armour shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Simon Worldwide and Under Armour, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simon Worldwide 0 0 0 0 N/A Under Armour 2 18 4 1 2.16

Under Armour has a consensus target price of $13.72, indicating a potential downside of 5.15%. Given Under Armour’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Under Armour is more favorable than Simon Worldwide.

Volatility & Risk

Simon Worldwide has a beta of -1.57, suggesting that its share price is 257% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Under Armour has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Simon Worldwide and Under Armour’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simon Worldwide N/A N/A N/A Under Armour -15.21% -8.08% -3.04%

Summary

Under Armour beats Simon Worldwide on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simon Worldwide

Simon Worldwide, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was operated as a promotional marketing company. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Irvine, California.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold. It also provides various footwear products, including running, basketball, cleated, slides and performance training, sportstyle, and outdoor footwear. In addition, the company offers accessories, which include gloves, bags, and headwear; and digital fitness subscriptions, as well as digital advertising through MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo platforms. It primarily offers its products under the HEATGEAR, COLDGEAR, UA Logo, UNDER ARMOUR, UA, ARMOUR, PROTECT THIS HOUSE, I WILL, ARMOURBOX, ARMOUR BRA, and ARMOUR FLEECE, as well as MapMya and UNDER ARMOUR CONNECTED FITNESS brands. The company sells its products through wholesale channels, including national and regional sporting goods chains, independent and specialty retailers, department store chains, institutional athletic departments, and leagues and teams, as well as independent distributors; and directly to consumers through a network of brand and factory house stores, and Website. Under Armour, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

