Contrasting Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) and POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) and POSCO (NYSE:PKX) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grupo Simec and POSCO’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Simec $1.78 billion 0.77 -$85.07 million N/A N/A POSCO $54.78 billion 0.30 $1.49 billion $4.86 9.85

POSCO has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Simec.

Volatility and Risk

Grupo Simec has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, POSCO has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Grupo Simec pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. POSCO pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. POSCO pays out 6.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Grupo Simec shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of POSCO shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of POSCO shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Simec and POSCO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Simec N/A N/A N/A POSCO 1.53% 2.01% 1.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Grupo Simec and POSCO, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Simec 0 0 0 0 N/A POSCO 0 0 4 0 3.00

POSCO has a consensus target price of $59.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.28%. Given POSCO’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe POSCO is more favorable than Grupo Simec.

Summary

POSCO beats Grupo Simec on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Simec

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products. Its SBQ steel products are used across a range of engineered end-user applications, including axles, hubs, and crankshafts for automobiles and light trucks, machine tools, and off-highway equipment; and structural steel products are used in the non-residential construction market and other construction applications. The company also exports its steel products to Central and South America, and Europe. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico. Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Industrias CH, S.A.B. de C.V.

About POSCO

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services. In addition, the company is involved in the engineering and construction; computer hardware and software distribution; economic research and consulting; business facility maintenance; architecture and consulting; investment in venture, energy, and bio tech industries; electronic commerce; intellectual property services and consulting; refractories and quicklime manufacturing and sales; transporting and warehousing; real estate development, rental, sale, and management; house and train manufacturing and management; and education and real estate business. Further, it engages in the resource development; mine development; business facility maintenance; fuel cell; iron ore and coal sales; and cargo handling business, as well as operates housing business agency. Additionally, the company manufactures and sells coated steel and steel byproduct, anode material, and textile products. It also engages in loading and unloading; IT service and DVR; electric control engineering; forest resources development; wastewater treatment operation and maintenance; refractory materials sales and furnace maintenance; rice processing; grain sales; packing materials manufacturing; and social enterprise businesses. POSCO was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Pohang, South Korea.

