Financial Survey: Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) versus PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (NYSE:PPERY)

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) and PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Santander (Brasil) and PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Santander (Brasil) 19.14% 15.40% 1.86% PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Banco Santander (Brasil) and PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Santander (Brasil) 1 3 1 0 2.00 PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk 0 0 0 0 N/A

Banco Santander (Brasil) currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.89%. Given Banco Santander (Brasil)’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Banco Santander (Brasil) is more favorable than PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of Banco Santander (Brasil) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Banco Santander (Brasil) and PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Santander (Brasil) $22.66 billion 0.92 $4.16 billion $1.05 5.30 PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk $6.63 billion 2.83 $1.95 billion N/A N/A

Banco Santander (Brasil) has higher revenue and earnings than PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk.

Dividends

Banco Santander (Brasil) pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Banco Santander (Brasil) pays out 12.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Banco Santander (Brasil) has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Banco Santander (Brasil) beats PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento EconÃ´mico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services. It also provides funding and financial advisory services related to projects, and origination and distribution of fixed-income securities in the debt capital markets, as well as financing for acquisitions and syndicated loans, other structured financing arrangements, and subordinated debt and energy efficiency transactions. In addition, the company offers advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, and equity capital markets transactions; stock brokerage and advisory, equity, and equity research services; derivative and investment products; and digital payment solutions. Further, it operates Webmotors, an online automotive classified. The company provides its products and services through branches, mini-branches, and ATMs; call centers; and digital channels, such as Internet banking and mobile banking. Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings; motorcycle loans and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses. The company also provides investment products comprising mutual funds and retail state bonds; fire, health, and life insurance products; credit and corporate cards; e-banking services; cash management services; trade finance services, such as financial supply chain management, value chain, and bank guarantee and standby letters of credit services; custodial services; treasury services, including cash transaction and hedging products; trust services comprising trustee, paying agent, security agent, escrow agent, and receiving bank services; and bankassurance, money transfer, and remittance services. As of 31 December 2019, it operated 2,817 branches, including 139 branch offices, 2,304 sub-branch offices, 140 cash offices, and 7 overseas branch offices; and 18,291 ATM facilities. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.

