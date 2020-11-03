Head-To-Head Analysis: American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) vs. Thai Airways International Public (NASDAQ:TAWNF)

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) and Thai Airways International Public (OTCMKTS:TAWNF) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Airlines Group and Thai Airways International Public’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Airlines Group $45.77 billion 0.12 $1.69 billion $4.90 2.28 Thai Airways International Public $6.08 billion 0.04 -$387.77 million N/A N/A

American Airlines Group has higher revenue and earnings than Thai Airways International Public.

Risk and Volatility

American Airlines Group has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thai Airways International Public has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American Airlines Group and Thai Airways International Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Airlines Group -25.56% -124.31% -11.06% Thai Airways International Public N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for American Airlines Group and Thai Airways International Public, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Airlines Group 9 5 3 0 1.65 Thai Airways International Public 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Airlines Group presently has a consensus price target of $17.64, suggesting a potential upside of 57.67%. Given American Airlines Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe American Airlines Group is more favorable than Thai Airways International Public.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.7% of American Airlines Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of American Airlines Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

American Airlines Group beats Thai Airways International Public on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C. The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc. in December 2013. American Airlines Group Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Thai Airways International Public Company Profile

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in operation of airline business. It operates through three segments: Air Transportation Activities, Business Units, and Other Activities. The Air Transportation Activities segment provides composed of passenger, freight, and mail services. The Business Units segments offers cargo and mail commercial, ground customer, ground handling and equipment, and catering services. The Other Activities segment is involved in the transportation supporting activities, which include dispatch services, sales on board, THAI shop, and technical services. The company is also involved in the provision of aviation training services; and tourism business. As of December 31, 2019, it had a route network servicing to 62 destinations in 31 countries with 3 domestic destinations; and a fleet of 103 aircraft, including 32 owned aircraft, 32 aircraft under finance leases, and 39 aircraft under operating leases. Thai Airways International Public Company Limited was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

