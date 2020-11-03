Reviewing Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) and Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) and Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

Get Replimune Group alerts:

This table compares Replimune Group and Amgen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replimune Group N/A -31.09% -25.11% Amgen 29.42% 98.00% 15.68%

This table compares Replimune Group and Amgen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replimune Group N/A N/A -$52.63 million ($1.54) -27.27 Amgen $23.36 billion 5.52 $7.84 billion $14.82 14.86

Amgen has higher revenue and earnings than Replimune Group. Replimune Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amgen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.9% of Replimune Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of Amgen shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.9% of Replimune Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Amgen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Replimune Group and Amgen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Replimune Group 0 0 8 0 3.00 Amgen 1 12 15 0 2.50

Replimune Group currently has a consensus target price of $47.06, suggesting a potential upside of 12.05%. Amgen has a consensus target price of $254.12, suggesting a potential upside of 15.40%. Given Amgen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amgen is more favorable than Replimune Group.

Volatility & Risk

Replimune Group has a beta of 3.23, indicating that its stock price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amgen has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amgen beats Replimune Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease. It also markets other products in various markets, including Nplate, Vectibix, Repatha, Parsabiv, BLINCYTO, Aimovig, NEUPOGEN, Otezla, AMGEVITA, KANJINTI, EVENITY, IMLYGIC, MVASI, and Corlanor. Amgen Inc. serves healthcare providers, including physicians or their clinics, dialysis centers, hospitals, and pharmacies. It distributes its products through pharmaceutical wholesale distributors, as well as direct-to-consumer channels. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis; UCB; Bayer HealthCare LLC; BeiGene, Ltd.; QIAGEN N.V.; Adaptive Biotechnologies; and Eli Lilly and Company. Amgen Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.