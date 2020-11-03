Head-To-Head Comparison: Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) vs. Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) and Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Peloton and Otis Worldwide, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Peloton
|1
|3
|21
|0
|2.80
|Otis Worldwide
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.00
Profitability
This table compares Peloton and Otis Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Peloton
|-3.93%
|-4.54%
|-2.73%
|Otis Worldwide
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Insider & Institutional Ownership
59.5% of Peloton shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of Otis Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Peloton and Otis Worldwide’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Peloton
|$1.83 billion
|17.94
|-$71.60 million
|($0.32)
|-354.50
|Otis Worldwide
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Otis Worldwide has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Peloton.
Summary
Otis Worldwide beats Peloton on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
Peloton Company Profile
Peloton Interactive, Inc. provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes. It has approximately 1.4 million members. The company markets and sells its interactive fitness products directly through its retail showrooms and at onepeloton.com Peloton Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Otis Worldwide Company Profile
Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects. The Service segment performs maintenance and repair services, as well as modernization services to upgrade elevators and escalators. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Farmington, Connecticut.
