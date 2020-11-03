Head to Head Comparison: Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) and China Crescent Enterprises (NYSE:CCTR)

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) and China Crescent Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CCTR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Juniper Networks and China Crescent Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Juniper Networks 7.89% 8.71% 4.51% China Crescent Enterprises N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Juniper Networks and China Crescent Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Juniper Networks 3 8 8 0 2.26 China Crescent Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Juniper Networks presently has a consensus target price of $24.88, indicating a potential upside of 26.49%. Given Juniper Networks’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Juniper Networks is more favorable than China Crescent Enterprises.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.4% of Juniper Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Juniper Networks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Juniper Networks has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Crescent Enterprises has a beta of 2.75, meaning that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Juniper Networks and China Crescent Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Juniper Networks $4.45 billion 1.47 $345.00 million $1.21 16.26 China Crescent Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Juniper Networks has higher revenue and earnings than China Crescent Enterprises.

Summary

Juniper Networks beats China Crescent Enterprises on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc. designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers. It also provides switching products, including EX series Ethernet switches to address the access, aggregation, and core layer switching requirements of micro branch, branch office, and campus environments; QFX series of core, spine, and top-of-rack data center switches; and mist access points, which provide wireless access and performance. In addition, the company offers security products comprising SRX series services gateways for the data center; Branch SRX family provides an integrated firewall and next-generation firewall; virtual firewall that delivers various features of physical firewalls; and advanced malware protection, a cloud-based service and Juniper ATP. Further, it offers Junos OS, a network operating system; Contrail networking and cloud platform, which provides an open-source and standards-based platform for SDN and NFV; Contrail Insights, an optimization and management software platform for public, private, and hybrid clouds; and Marvis Actions and AI-driven Virtual Network Assistant, which identifies the root cause of issues across the information technology, domains and automatically resolves issues. Additionally, the company provides technical support, maintenance, and professional services, as well as education and training programs. It sells its products through direct sales, distributors, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturer partners to end-users in the cloud, service provider, and enterprise markets. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

China Crescent Enterprises Company Profile

China Crescent Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology products and services, and systems integration services in the People's Republic of China. It offers consulting, development, implementation, and maintenance services for technology systems, which include software and hardware peripherals for computing, communication, and data exchanges related to general business application, as well as specialty fields of medical, security, military, and homeland defense applications. The company also involves in the prototype development of security systems and original equipment manufacturer sourcing for the production of hardware. In addition, it engages in the resale of IT products, including notebook and desktop computers, printers, servers, network equipment, as well as operating systems, database, middleware, and application software. Further, the company manufactures wireless communication terminals, including GSM, GSM/GPRS modules, GPS modules, GPS trackers, and personal navigation devices. It has a strategic partnership with Gaozhi Science and Technology Development, LTD. to develop and distribute high technology products and services. The company was formerly known as NewMarket China, Inc. and changed its name to China Crescent Enterprises, Inc. in June 2008. China Crescent Enterprises, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. China Crescent Enterprises, Inc. is a subsidiary of NewMarket Technology, Inc.

