Critical Survey: The Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) & HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG)

The Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) and HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get The Alkaline Water alerts:

This table compares The Alkaline Water and HF Foods Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Alkaline Water $41.14 million 1.99 -$14.83 million ($0.34) -3.74 HF Foods Group $388.16 million 0.91 $5.89 million N/A N/A

HF Foods Group has higher revenue and earnings than The Alkaline Water.

Profitability

This table compares The Alkaline Water and HF Foods Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Alkaline Water -28.30% -281.67% -82.71% HF Foods Group -65.75% -1.05% -0.64%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.0% of The Alkaline Water shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of HF Foods Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of The Alkaline Water shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.5% of HF Foods Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for The Alkaline Water and HF Foods Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Alkaline Water 0 0 0 0 N/A HF Foods Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

The Alkaline Water has a beta of 2.39, indicating that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HF Foods Group has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HF Foods Group beats The Alkaline Water on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand. In addition, it engages in selling of hemp-derived CBD topical and ingestible products under the A88CBD brand. It sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers, as well as e-commerce websites. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About HF Foods Group

HF Foods Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes fresh produces, frozen and dry food products, and non-food products to Asian restaurants, primarily Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers throughout the Southeast, Pacific, and Mountain West regions in the United States. The company offers approximately 1,500 products ranging from perishable produce to takeout food packaging materials for its clients. It distributes Asian specialty food items, meat and poultry products, seafood, fresh produce, packaging and other items, and commodities. The company has 14 distribution centers with a fleet of approximately 340 refrigerated vehicles serving approximately 10,000 Asian restaurants. It also provides design and printing services, as well as trucking services. In addition, the company rents warehouse facilities. HF Foods Group Inc. is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for The Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.