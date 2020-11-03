Comparing Diadexus (OTCMKTS:DDXSQ) & Theravance Biopharma (OTCMKTS:TBPH)

Diadexus (OTCMKTS:DDXSQ) and Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Diadexus and Theravance Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diadexus N/A N/A N/A Theravance Biopharma -351.55% N/A -50.30%

This table compares Diadexus and Theravance Biopharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diadexus N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Theravance Biopharma $73.41 million 16.20 -$236.46 million ($4.25) -4.37

Diadexus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Theravance Biopharma.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Diadexus and Theravance Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diadexus 0 0 0 0 N/A Theravance Biopharma 0 1 6 0 2.86

Theravance Biopharma has a consensus price target of $31.86, suggesting a potential upside of 71.37%. Given Theravance Biopharma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Theravance Biopharma is more favorable than Diadexus.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.4% of Theravance Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Diadexus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Theravance Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Diadexus has a beta of -2.71, indicating that its stock price is 371% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Theravance Biopharma has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Theravance Biopharma beats Diadexus on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diadexus

Diadexus, Inc., a diagnostics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular diagnostic products addressing needs in cardiovascular disease. Its products include PLAC ELISA Test and the PLAC Activity Test that are designed to provide information on traditional risk factors, such as cholesterol levels to help identify individuals at risk of suffering a heart attack or stroke. The company's PLAC ELISA Test is an aid in predicting risk for coronary heart disease (CHD) and ischemic strokes associated with atherosclerosis; and PLAC Test for Lp-PLA2 (lipoprotein-associated phospholipase A2) Activity is used in conjunction with clinical evaluation and patient risk assessment as an aid in predicting risk of CHD in patients with no prior history of cardiovascular events. Its pipeline of proprietary biomarkers comprises proADM, proET-1, and proANP for the treatment of heart failure. The company markets its products to various national and regional clinical reference laboratories and hospitals in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company is based in Poway, California. On June 13, 2016, Diadexus, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of California.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant. YUPELRI, a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, for the maintenance treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); and Velusetrag, an oral and investigational medicine for gastrointestinal motility disorders. The company's product candidates also comprise Selective 5-HT4 Agonist for treating gastrointestinal motility disorders; Gut-selective Pan-Janus Kinase Inhibitor Program for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis; TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor that has completed Phase III study for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; and TD-0714 and Neprilysin Inhibitor Program, which have completed Phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney disease, including diabetic nephropathy. In addition, it focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium bromide, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the inhaled bifunctional muscarinic antagonist-beta2 agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

