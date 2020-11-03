Head-To-Head Contrast: First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) and OFG Bancorp (NASDAQ:OFG)

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) and OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

First Busey has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OFG Bancorp has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares First Busey and OFG Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Busey $472.65 million 2.07 $102.95 million $2.15 8.36 OFG Bancorp $456.29 million 1.69 $53.84 million $1.62 9.27

First Busey has higher revenue and earnings than OFG Bancorp. First Busey is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OFG Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for First Busey and OFG Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Busey 0 3 1 0 2.25 OFG Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Busey currently has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 41.82%. Given First Busey’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First Busey is more favorable than OFG Bancorp.

Dividends

First Busey pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. OFG Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. First Busey pays out 40.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OFG Bancorp pays out 17.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Busey has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and OFG Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.8% of First Busey shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of OFG Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of First Busey shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of OFG Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Busey and OFG Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Busey 22.18% 8.68% 1.05% OFG Bancorp 5.77% 6.32% 0.69%

Summary

First Busey beats OFG Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. It offers customary types of demand and savings deposits; and commercial, agricultural, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. The company also provides money transfer, safe deposit, IRA, Keogh and other fiduciary, ATM and technology-based networks, and online and mobile banking services. In addition, it offers investment management, trust, estate advisory, and financial planning services, as well as business succession planning, and employee retirement planning services; investment strategy consulting and fiduciary services; and security brokerage services. Further, the company provides pay processing solutions, such as walk-in payment processing for payments delivered by customers to retail pay agents; online bill payment solutions for payments made by customers on a billing company's Website; customer service payments for payments accepted over the telephone; direct debit services; electronic concentration of payments delivered by the automated clearing house network; money management software and credit card networks; and lockbox remittance processing of payments delivered by mail. It has 28 banking centers in Illinois; 7 in southwest Florida; and 1 in Indianapolis, Indiana. First Busey Corporation was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Champaign, Illinois.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services. It also provides securities brokerage services, including various investment alternatives, such as tax-advantaged fixed income securities, mutual funds, stocks, and bonds to retail and institutional clients; separately-managed accounts and mutual fund asset allocation programs; and pension administration, trust, and other financial services. In addition, the company involves in insurance agency business; administration of retirement plans; various treasury-related functions with an investment portfolio consisting of mortgage-backed securities, obligations of U.S. government sponsored agencies, and money market instruments; and management and participation in public offerings and private placements of debt and equity securities. Further, it offers investment brokerage, investment banking, and money and interest rate risk management, as well as derivatives and borrowings activities. The company operates through a network of 55 branches in Puerto Rico and 2 branches in USVI. OFG Bancorp was founded in 1964 and is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

