Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Short Interest Up 26.4% in October

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the September 30th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 675,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.21 million, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.46. Carpenter Technology has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $54.90.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). Carpenter Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Carpenter Technology will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 26th. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 36.20%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRS. Cowen downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Carpenter Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 543,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 98,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 110,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 737.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 167,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 147,144 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

