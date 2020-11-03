The Independent Investment Trust plc (LON:IIT) Insider Maxwell C. B. Ward Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

The Independent Investment Trust plc (LON:IIT) insider Maxwell C. B. Ward bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 459 ($6.00) per share, for a total transaction of £229,500 ($299,843.22).

IIT stock opened at GBX 458.47 ($5.99) on Tuesday. The Independent Investment Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 264 ($3.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 600 ($7.84). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 444.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 427.34. The stock has a market cap of $243.41 million and a PE ratio of -4.95.

About The Independent Investment Trust

The Independent Investment Trust PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity mutual fund for its clients. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The Independent Investment Trust PLC is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

