The Independent Investment Trust plc (LON:IIT) Insider Maxwell C. B. Ward Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

The Independent Investment Trust plc (LON:IIT) insider Maxwell C. B. Ward bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 459 ($6.00) per share, for a total transaction of £229,500 ($299,843.22).
IIT stock opened at GBX 458.47 ($5.99) on Tuesday. The Independent Investment Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 264 ($3.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 600 ($7.84). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 444.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 427.34. The stock has a market cap of $243.41 million and a PE ratio of -4.95.
About The Independent Investment Trust
