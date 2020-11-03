-$0.12 EPS Expected for Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.10). Arcimoto posted earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arcimoto.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 224.42% and a negative net margin of 840.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.24 million.

FUV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bradley Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Arcimoto from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Roth Capital cut Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Aegis increased their price target on Arcimoto from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of FUV opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. Arcimoto has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $8.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $180.90 million, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.68.

In related news, COO Terry L. Becker sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Also, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 491,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $653,300. 34.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Arcimoto in the second quarter worth approximately $1,315,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Arcimoto in the second quarter worth approximately $840,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arcimoto in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcimoto by 26.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcimoto (FUV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.