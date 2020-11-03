$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) will report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.15. Trip.com Group reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.44). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Trip.com Group.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.97 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 11.10%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TCOM. BidaskClub downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.23.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $29.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of -40.16 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.24 and a 200 day moving average of $27.60. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $38.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Trip.com Group by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Trip.com Group by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

