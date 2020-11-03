Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,500 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the September 30th total of 195,100 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 89,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Several research analysts have recently commented on BSET shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th.
In other Bassett Furniture Industries news, Director William C. Wampler, Jr. bought 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $25,107.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,674.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ BSET opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $18.24.
Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $91.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.64 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 182.22%.
Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile
Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.
