ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,500 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the September 30th total of 238,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ECNCF shares. CIBC upgraded shares of ECN Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ECN Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ECN Capital from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

OTCMKTS ECNCF opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.41. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $4.63.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

