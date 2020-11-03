ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,500 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the September 30th total of 238,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ECNCF shares. CIBC upgraded shares of ECN Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ECN Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ECN Capital from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

OTCMKTS ECNCF opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.41. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $4.63.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Carpenter Technology Co. Short Interest Up 26.4% in October
Carpenter Technology Co. Short Interest Up 26.4% in October
The Independent Investment Trust plc Insider Maxwell C. B. Ward Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock
The Independent Investment Trust plc Insider Maxwell C. B. Ward Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock
-$0.12 EPS Expected for Arcimoto, Inc. This Quarter
-$0.12 EPS Expected for Arcimoto, Inc. This Quarter
$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Trip.com Group Limited This Quarter
$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Trip.com Group Limited This Quarter
Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest
Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest
ECN Capital Corp. Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest
ECN Capital Corp. Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report