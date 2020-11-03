Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Short Interest Update

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the September 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of ATTO stock opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.61. The stock has a market cap of $128.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.50. Atento has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $314.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.10 million. Atento had a negative return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atento will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATTO. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Atento during the second quarter worth $42,000. Plaisance Capital LLC increased its position in Atento by 40.1% during the second quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 332,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Atento by 6.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 696,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 42,449 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATTO. Zacks Investment Research cut Atento from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut Atento from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

