MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.43 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for MGP Ingredients in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 29th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will earn $2.43 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.42. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for MGP Ingredients’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MGPI. Zacks Investment Research raised MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $40.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. MGP Ingredients has a twelve month low of $21.64 and a twelve month high of $53.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.35 and its 200-day moving average is $37.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.61.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $102.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. MGP Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.15%.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $362,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,871 shares in the company, valued at $249,348.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 41,731 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,783 in the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 174.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after purchasing an additional 292,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 434,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after buying an additional 47,185 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 377,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 303,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after buying an additional 151,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

