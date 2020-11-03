Omnicell, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) – Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Omnicell in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now expects that the company will earn $1.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.48. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Omnicell’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.29. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.42%.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Omnicell in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.57.

Shares of OMCL opened at $87.62 on Monday. Omnicell has a 12-month low of $54.24 and a 12-month high of $94.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Omnicell during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in Omnicell during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Omnicell during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 1,430.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $105,014.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,410,221.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

