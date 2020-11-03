Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.71.

DDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

NYSE DDS opened at $44.18 on Tuesday. Dillard’s has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $84.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $988.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.79.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.82) by $4.45. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.13 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Dillard’s will post -7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Dillard’s by 27.8% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Dillard’s by 10.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 55.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

