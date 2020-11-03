EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.04.

Several research firms have recently commented on EOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research cut EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $35.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.44. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.00.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 76.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in EOG Resources by 6.2% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 70,666 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in EOG Resources by 34.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 116,995 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 29,706 shares during the period. BP PLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 467.2% during the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 334,634 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $12,020,000 after acquiring an additional 275,634 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 174.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 727,143 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $36,837,000 after purchasing an additional 462,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth about $1,236,000. 87.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

