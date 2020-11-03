Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $242.41.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $240.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $268.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $237.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.48. The company has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a PE ratio of 147.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.51.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 457.10%. The firm had revenue of $913.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.16, for a total value of $52,901.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total value of $2,023,091.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,342 shares of company stock worth $2,714,897 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in Autodesk by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 160 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 256 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the software company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

