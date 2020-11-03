Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $242.41.
A number of analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.
Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $240.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $268.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $237.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.48. The company has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a PE ratio of 147.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.51.
In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.16, for a total value of $52,901.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total value of $2,023,091.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,342 shares of company stock worth $2,714,897 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in Autodesk by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 160 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 256 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the software company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.
