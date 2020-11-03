Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.80.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ingredion from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 4,767.2% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,671,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,229,000 after buying an additional 7,513,853 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,292,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,302,000 after buying an additional 71,258 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,421,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,970,000 after purchasing an additional 36,824 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 891,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,485,000 after purchasing an additional 75,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 851,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,670,000 after purchasing an additional 90,390 shares in the last quarter.

Ingredion stock opened at $72.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.73. Ingredion has a fifty-two week low of $59.11 and a fifty-two week high of $99.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ingredion will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

See Also: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.