New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $953,000 Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Leidos were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 496.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.46.

LDOS opened at $83.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.29 and its 200 day moving average is $93.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.48. Leidos had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 26.31%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

