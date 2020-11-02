Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,712 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Leidos were worth $7,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 1.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 530,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,729,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Leidos by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,312,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $122,904,000 after buying an additional 10,137 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos by 2.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the second quarter worth approximately $2,961,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Leidos by 16.4% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LDOS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.46.

LDOS opened at $83.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.60. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.31%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

