Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 64,418 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 695,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,418 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $23,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $250,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $32.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.62. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $73.12. The firm has a market cap of $137.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.58.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

