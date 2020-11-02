New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $953,000 Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Leidos were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Leidos by 1.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 530,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,729,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Leidos by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,312,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $122,904,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 2.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,961,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Leidos by 16.4% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LDOS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.46.

LDOS opened at $83.00 on Monday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.29 and a 200-day moving average of $93.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. Leidos had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.31%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

