State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $7,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 216.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 76,285 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 79.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 535,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,096,000 after purchasing an additional 236,248 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 278.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 8.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPC opened at $62.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $93.10.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.27). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $302.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.60%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.25.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,216 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of June 30, 2020. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

