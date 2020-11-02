Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 1,089 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in AT&T by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 212.3% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.12.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $27.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.