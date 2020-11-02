Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Spotify Technology by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,413,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,215,000 after buying an additional 2,578,120 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 50.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 13,968 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $844,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,357,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,873,000 after buying an additional 124,485 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $976,000. 56.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $239.89 on Monday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $109.18 and a 12 month high of $299.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of -75.68 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $251.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.74.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPOT. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Spotify Technology to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Guggenheim raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.67.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

