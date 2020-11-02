Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) by 331.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 481,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 370,177 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.18% of Principal Financial Group worth $19,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,101,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,995,000 after purchasing an additional 989,754 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 3,643,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,371,000 after acquiring an additional 292,439 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 19.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,215,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,565,000 after purchasing an additional 514,528 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 35.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,057,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,998,000 after purchasing an additional 794,588 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,164,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,909,000 after purchasing an additional 548,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

PFG stock opened at $39.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.44. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $57.16.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.54). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PFG shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

