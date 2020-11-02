Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 117,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,258 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Cognex were worth $7,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Cognex by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CGNX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.56.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $65.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.45. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $71.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.17 and a beta of 1.68.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 24.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

In other Cognex news, CEO Robert Willett sold 6,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total value of $406,244.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,955.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $498,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,022 shares of company stock worth $15,968,369. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

