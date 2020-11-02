Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,575 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 5.2% of Mathes Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management raised its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,036.15 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,168.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,890.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1,520.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.91, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.7 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,532.52.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

