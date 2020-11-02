Palisade Asset Management LLC Acquires 4 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management raised its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,036.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,168.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,890.12. The company has a market cap of $1,520.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.91, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,500.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,532.52.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.