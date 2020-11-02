Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Boosted by Hyperion Asset Management Ltd

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 13.3% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $130,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN stock opened at $3,036.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,168.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,890.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1,520.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total value of $3,809,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,741,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target (up from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,532.52.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

