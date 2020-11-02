Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $25.51 Million Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,994 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.12% of Cerner worth $25,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cerner during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 53.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CERN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $70.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.63. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $53.08 and a twelve month high of $80.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 14.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.88%.

In related news, Director Gerald E. Bisbee, Jr. sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $520,876.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

