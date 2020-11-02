Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Cut by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 9.2% in the third quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 41,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $130,631,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 91.4% in the third quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 20.2% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $1,335,000. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 42.7% in the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective (up from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,532.52.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,036.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,168.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,890.12. The stock has a market cap of $1,520.78 billion, a PE ratio of 88.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,741,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.